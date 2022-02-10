Submit a Tip
Mississippi authorities seize 30 lbs. of cocaine in hidden compartment during traffic stop

Authorities in Mississippi seized 30 lbs. of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST
BRANDON, Miss. (Gray News) – Authorities in Mississippi found about 30 pounds of cocaine in a hidden compartment found inside of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy with its Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation in Brandon, Mississippi.

When interviewing the people inside the vehicle, the deputy became suspicious of the occupants after their stories didn’t line up.

The deputy then conducted a search of the vehicle with the occupants’ permission and discovered about 30 pounds of cocaine inside of some bags found inside a secret compartment. The driver and the passenger were then arrested.

Authorities in Mississippi arrested Miguel Gutierrez, 43, and Brenda Gutierrez, 42, after...
Authorities in Mississippi arrested Miguel Gutierrez, 43, and Brenda Gutierrez, 42, after discovering 30 lbs. of cocaine in their vehicle.(Rankin County Police Department)

The driver was identified as 42-year-old Brenda Gutierrez and the passenger as 43-year-old Miguel Gutierrez. They were taken to the Rankin County Jail and booked on the charge of Aggravated Trafficking.

The suspects are expected to make an appearance before a judge with the Rankin County Court.

