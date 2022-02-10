LIST: Myrtle Beach Police Department missing person cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has over 20 open missing person cases on file, including one that was in the national spotlight.

WMBF News is taking a closer look at missing person cases in the Grand Strand and bringing them to light.

If anyone has any information on these cases that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1300.

Below is a list of missing person cases that the department gave to WMBF News. The department only provided the names and police report number. We have gone through our archives to get more information on these cases:

Brittanee Drexel:

Brittanee Drexel, 17, was last seen at 8:48 p.m. on April 25, 2009, in front of the Blue Water Resort on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. She was from New York but had come to Myrtle Beach for Spring Break. There are dozens of questions that remain unanswered about Drexel’s disappearance. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information on Drexel’s disappearance that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Brittanee Drexel

Berenice Valdivia Morales:

No information provided on disappearance

Lakeshia Turner:

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs), 27-year-old Lakeshia Turner was last seen Oct. 31, 2006 in Myrtle Beach. The organization states that Turner was last seen by her family in 2006 and in June 2008, her boyfriend dropped off Turner’s son and said that she was in jail in Georgia. There has been no contact with Turner since that date.

Johnny Lamar Brown:

According to the CUE Center for Missing Persons, Johnny Brown was last seen on Aug. 5, 2012. He is from Cartersville, Georgia and was visiting Myrtle Beach with his family. The CUE Center shows Brown and his family were staying at the Sea Crest hotel along Ocean Boulevard. He was last seen walking away from his hotel and talking to a woman near an ice cream shop. His loved ones believe he may have tried to get back home to Cartersville, but there’s no evidence he ever arrived.

Johnny Brown (Source: CUE Center for Missing Persons)

Matthew Jaggard Scheer:

No information provided on disappearance.

Pedro Chavez-Matom:

No information provided on disappearance.

Juan Terraza-Sanchez:

Juan Terraza-Sanchez, 17, was last seen around 6 a.m. on March 20, 2017. A flyer from the Myrtle Beach Police Department doesn’t state where the teenager was last seen but said he was possibly headed to North Carolina or New York.

Please help us locate this missing person. Any information please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843.918.1382, reference report number 17-004982. Posted by Myrtle Beach Police Department on Monday, March 27, 2017

Elijah Rence Mazo Borjal:

No information provided on disappearance.

Thomas Manuel Dias:

Thomas Manuel Dias, 37 was last heard from on May 11, 2019. WMBF News spoke to Dias’ mother who said that he decided to leave Florida and explore the Grand Strand. He arrived on May 7, 2019, and four days later he was last seen arguing with a friend outside of Old Chicago Pizza in Murrells Inlet. Police said Dias rode off on his bicycle and hasn’t been seen since.

This is one of the few pictures posted on Facebook before Thomas Dias disappeared. (WMBF staff)

Ruth Holley:

No information provided on disappearance.

Sarah Cicconetti:

No information provided on disappearance.

Heather Lynn Carlough and Brian Nicholas Hicks:

No information provided on disappearance.

Christopher Dawson Atala:

No information provided on disappearance.

Jason Malpass:

No information provided on disappearance.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department’s list also shows there are six juveniles considered missing, but those names were not provided due to their ages.

