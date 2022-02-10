Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Judge orders federal protection for gray wolves be restored

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a wolf from the Snake River Pack passes by a remote camera in eastern Wallowa County, Oregon.(Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge has ordered federal protections to be restored for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in Thursday’s ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

The ruling does not directly impact wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, which remain under state jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday...
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Surfside Beach
Forestbrook resident says ‘aggressive panhandling’ becoming a nuisance on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
‘You are failing us’: Resident calls on leaders to fix ‘aggressive panhandling’ issue along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say
An autonomous Black Hawk helicopter took flight in Kentucky on Saturday.
Black Hawk helicopter makes first pilot-less autonomous flight
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation