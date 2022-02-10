Injuries reported after crash on Highway 17 Bypass
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to a crash with reported injuries on Highway 17 Bypass late Wednesday.
Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol shows the wreck happened in the area of Coventry Boulevard shortly before 10:15 p.m.
Roads in the area were blocked as of 11:10 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.