Injuries reported after crash on Highway 17 Bypass

(Associated Press)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities responded to a crash with reported injuries on Highway 17 Bypass late Wednesday.

Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol shows the wreck happened in the area of Coventry Boulevard shortly before 10:15 p.m.

Roads in the area were blocked as of 11:10 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

