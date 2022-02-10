Highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach that don’t require a college degree

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Stacker) - From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education.

They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches — the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education.

All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered.

Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

#49 (tie). Electricians

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $42,520

- #366 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 570

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#49 (tie). Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $42,520

- #307 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,160

- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Job description: Drive a tractor-trailer combination or a truck with a capacity of at least 26,001 pounds Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). May be required to unload truck. Requires commercial drivers’ license. Includes tow truck drivers.

#48. Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $42,600

- #207 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 190

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Inspect, test, sort, sample, or weigh nonagricultural raw materials or processed, machined, fabricated, or assembled parts or products for defects, wear, and deviations from specifications. May use precision measuring instruments and complex test equipment.

#47. Automotive service technicians and mechanics

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $42,850

- #243 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 880

- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul automotive vehicles.

#46. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $42,920

- #265 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 200

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.

#45. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $43,330

- #163 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 180

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Install and repair telecommunications cable, including fiber optics.

#44. Dental assistants

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $43,720

- #114 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390

- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.

#43. Carpenters

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $43,790

- #246 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 680

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#42. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $43,950

- #304 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 670

- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Job description: Install or repair heating, central air conditioning, HVAC, or refrigeration systems, including oil burners, hot-air furnaces, and heating stoves.

#41. Machinists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $44,150

- #242 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 210

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Set up and operate a variety of machine tools to produce precision parts and instruments out of metal. Includes precision instrument makers who fabricate, modify, or repair mechanical instruments. May also fabricate and modify parts to make or repair machine tools or maintain industrial machines, applying knowledge of mechanics, mathematics, metal properties, layout, and machining procedures.

#40. Computer user support specialists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $44,210

- #328 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 320

- Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

- Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#39. Tile and stone setters

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $44,810

- #70 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30

- Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

- Job description: Apply hard tile, stone, and comparable materials to walls, floors, ceilings, countertops, and roof decks.

#38. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $45,250

- #299 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#37. Surveying and mapping technicians

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $45,730

- #121 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

#36. Cargo and freight agents

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $46,220

- #63 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Expedite and route movement of incoming and outgoing cargo and freight shipments in airline, train, and trucking terminals and shipping docks. Take orders from customers and arrange pickup of freight and cargo for delivery to loading platform. Prepare and examine bills of lading to determine shipping charges and tariffs.

#35. Industrial machinery mechanics

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $46,500

- #357 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 160

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#34. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $46,550

- #92 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Operate or tend equipment to control chemical changes or reactions in the processing of industrial or consumer products. Equipment used includes devulcanizers, steam-jacketed kettles, and reactor vessels.

#33. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $46,610

- #109 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Perform secretarial duties using legal terminology, procedures, and documents. Prepare legal papers and correspondence, such as summonses, complaints, motions, and subpoenas. May also assist with legal research.

#32. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $47,140

- #186 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70

- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#31. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $47,790

- #203 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 250

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

#30. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $48,410

- #221 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 130

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Coordinate and expedite the flow of work and materials within or between departments of an establishment according to production schedule. Duties include reviewing and distributing production, work, and shipment schedules; conferring with department supervisors to determine progress of work and completion dates; and compiling reports on progress of work, inventory levels, costs, and production problems.

#29. Construction and building inspectors

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $49,070

- #257 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 140

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#28. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $49,770

- #354 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,400

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#27. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $49,800

- #84 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Use hand-welding, flame-cutting, hand-soldering, or brazing equipment to weld or join metal components or to fill holes, indentations, or seams of fabricated metal products.

#26. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $50,310

- #377 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,230

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#25. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $50,410

- #320 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 610

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#24. Postal service mail carriers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $51,880

- #313 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 510

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#23. Advertising sales agents

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $52,020

- #150 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#22. Detectives and criminal investigators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $53,130

- #248 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 110

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#21. Postal service clerks

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $53,520

- #62 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90

- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#20. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $53,750

- #218 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 240

- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#19. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $54,530

- #83 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#18. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $54,730

- #96 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.

#17. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $56,840

- #178 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 220

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#16. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $59,200

- #144 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170

- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#15. Lodging managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $59,480

- #84 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that provides lodging and other accommodations.

#14. Insurance sales agents

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $61,860

- #177 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 640

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#13. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $61,960

- #287 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,000

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#12. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $61,970

- #343 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 620

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#11. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $64,510

- #172 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy-duty transmission towers.

#10. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $64,690

- #316 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 170

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#9. Food service managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $65,240

- #85 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 390

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#8. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $65,870

- #278 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#7. Power plant operators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $66,310

- #80 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 100

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.

#6. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $66,850

- #43 highest pay among all metros

- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Job description: Command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats. Required to hold license issued by U.S. Coast Guard.

#5. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $71,110
- #81 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 340

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#4. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $71,170

- #108 highest pay among all metros

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#3. Real estate brokers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $76,270

- #30 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 90

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.

#2. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $84,230

- #35 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80

- Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

- Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

- Annual mean salary: $98,000

- #144 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50

- Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

- Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.

