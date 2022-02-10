Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gearing up for the Blacksmith Event at L.W. Paul Living History Farm this Saturday

By Halley Murrow
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway, South Carolina keeps history alive. This Saturday, they’ll host a free Blacksmith event that is open to the public.

We loved getting a preview of what people can expect. Director Walter Hill takes us through the art, shares some history, and so much more!

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday...
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Surfside Beach
Forestbrook resident says ‘aggressive panhandling’ becoming a nuisance on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
‘You are failing us’: Resident calls on leaders to fix ‘aggressive panhandling’ issue along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

gst
Renewal by Andersen has a window sale happening now
gst
Thursday Jam with Thomas Samaha
gst
Thomas Samaha song
gst
8th Annual Shark Club Fins & Flip Flops Fundraiser