Florence brewery expands to Murrells Inlet, residents ‘brewing’ with excitement

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Just two miles from the Marshwalk, something new is happening.

Southern Hops Brewing Company is expanding and preparing to open its doors in Murrells Inlet, which has excited many in the Georgetown County community.

The Florence location provides customers a unique brewery experience that includes handcrafted beer, music and food.

Documents obtained by WMBF News shows a permit was issued to renovate an old boat storage building at 5142 Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, which is about two miles south of the Marshwalk. The permit listed the use for the building as a brewery/restaurant.

Renovations are underway at an old boat storage building along Highway 17 Business where Southern Hops Brewing will expand its business, according to permit documents. (Source: WMBF News)

“That’s going to be sweet, cool to check it out,” said local Wilson Rankin.

“Oh my gosh they need one here,” said Georgetown County resident Kimberly Federico. “We do not have any good breweries here [in Murrells Inlet]. I love a good brewery with new beer -- love it.”

John Bullard, the operations and programs manager for the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce, said the organization is excited to see many businesses popping up county-wide.

He added that this new brewery is major because it will provide a different experience for many who live in or visit the area and want to spend their dollars near the Marshwalk.

“We have a couple microbreweries. We don’t really have anything like this, that we hear is coming to Murrells Inlet, so we’re really excited. It’s just a win-win all around,” Bullard said.

WMBF News has reached out the owners of the brewery to see if an opening date has been set. At this moment, we have not heard back.

