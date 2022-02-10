FIRST ALERT: Stretch of warm weather to end the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re looking at a nice stretch of weather to end the week and head into the weekend.

TODAY

Temperatures are not too bad as you step out the door this morning. A light jacket will do the trick as you plan to get your morning started, but you won’t need it for long.

Expect a beautiful day ahead with a quick climb into the lower 60s this afternoon. (WMBF)

Temperatures will climb quickly through the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 60s on the Grand Strand and the mid-upper 60s inland. Plenty of sunshine continues not only for today but into the rest of the week.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Temperatures only climb as we head into Friday and the start of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s as you get Friday started. Once again, highs will rebound into the mid-upper 60s by Friday afternoon, allowing for a perfect day to get outside and enjoy the spring-like warmth.

Mostly sunny skies continue for Friday with highs in the mid 60s. (WMBF)

From happy hour to dinner plans, Friday evening looks nice with most of the evening in the 50s. We’ll fall into the mid-upper 40s late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Once again, Saturday is the pick of the weekend! Highs will climb into the mid-upper 60s on the beaches with the 70s working into the inland areas. If you plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day early, Saturday night looks perfect with a few clouds and mild temperatures for dinner plans.

SUNDAY RAIN CHANCES

We’ve been watching the potential for a few showers on Sunday for a while now. This storm system remains weak and will pass by just offshore Sunday, providing more clouds than anything. Models continue to trend drier with the best chance of showers pretty limited. Heavy or widespread rain is not expected Sunday. As the system moves through, temperatures will cool down quickly with highs only reaching the mid 50s Sunday. We fall into the 40s on Valentine’s Day!

What a nice start to the weekend. A quick and weak system moves through on Sunday bringing cooler temperatures and more cloud cover. (WMBF)

