FIRST ALERT: More Spring-warmth arrives, weekend changes ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy the warm weather, for now, we’re looking at another drop in temperatures for the weekend.

FRIDAY

Beautiful weather as we end the workweek. We’ll start off the morning in the lower 40s and quickly climb through the afternoon. Temperatures rebound well into the middle 60s through Friday afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND

The Spring-like warmth continues Saturday as much of the area approaches 70° into the afternoon. We’ll begin to bring in more clouds late in the day but rain chances are slim Saturday.

A weak storm system develops offshore Sunday and continues to bring clouds in. Outside of an isolated morning shower, most spots will remain dry Sunday. Even the clouds begin to clear late in the day. Temperatures do turn cooler Sunday as afternoon highs fall back into the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK

The core of the cold arrives Valentine’s Day when we struggle to climb out of the upper 40s. Good news? It’s a short-lived cool-down as temperatures rebound close to 70° through mid-week.

Cooler weather makes a brief return (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.