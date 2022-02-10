Feb. 10 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings
COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - With the high school basketball playoffs getting underway next week, the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its final set of state rankings for the regular season this afternoon. Below are the top ten in each class for the boys and girls. Our local teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are highlighted in bold.
CLASS 5A BOYS
1. Dorman
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Sumter
4. Riverside
5. Cane Bay
6. Ridge View
7. Northwestern
8. Mauldin
9. Conway
10. Fort Mill
CLASS 5A GIRLS
1. Rock Hill
2. Sumter
3. Lexington
4. Cane Bay
5. Dorman
6. Stall
7. Dutch Fork
8. Stratford
9. Summerville
10. Northwestern
CLASS 4A BOYS
1. Irmo
2. AC Flora
3. South Pointe
4. Wilson
5. West Florence
6. Greenville
7. Travelers Rest
8. Catawba Ridge
9. North Augusta
10. Lancaster
CLASS 4A GIRLS
1. Westside
2. North Augusta
3. Catawba Ridge
4. Bluffton
5. South Florence
6. Westwood
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Aiken
9. South Pointe
10. AC Flora
CLASS 3A BOYS
1. Seneca
2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
3. Crestwood
4. Blue Ridge
5. Union County
6. Brookland Cayce
7. Dillon
8. Fox Creek
9. Powdersville
10. Oceanside
CLASS 3A GIRLS
1. Keenan
2. Camden
3. Lower Richland
4. Southside
5. Blue Ridge
6. Emerald
7. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
8. Mid-Carolina
9. Wren
10. Clinton
CLASS 2A BOYS
1. York Prep
2. Phillip Simmons
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Wade Hampton
5. Landrum
6. Christ Church
7. Woodland
8. Andrew Jackson
9. Abbeville
10. Kingstree
CLASS 2A GIRLS
1. Blacksburg
2. Christ Church
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Silver Bluff
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Phillip Simmons
7. Saluda
8. Chesterfield
9. Latta
10. Landrum
CLASS 1A BOYS
1. Calhoun County
2. Carvers Bay
3. Baptist Hill
4. Scott’s Branch
5. Denmark-Olar
6. Hannah-Pamplico
7. Great Falls
8. Southside Christian
9. Bamberg
10. CA Johnson
CLASS 1A GIRLS
1. Military Magnet
2. East Clarendon
3. Denmark-Olar
4. Lake View
5. High Point Academy
6. Calhoun Falls Charter
7. Cross
8. Whale Branch
9. Estill
10. McBee
