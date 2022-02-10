Feb. 10 SCBCA high school basketball state rankings

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - With the high school basketball playoffs getting underway next week, the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its final set of state rankings for the regular season this afternoon. Below are the top ten in each class for the boys and girls. Our local teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are highlighted in bold.

CLASS 5A BOYS

1. Dorman

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Sumter

4. Riverside

5. Cane Bay

6. Ridge View

7. Northwestern

8. Mauldin

9. Conway

10. Fort Mill

CLASS 5A GIRLS

1. Rock Hill

2. Sumter

3. Lexington

4. Cane Bay

5. Dorman

6. Stall

7. Dutch Fork

8. Stratford

9. Summerville

10. Northwestern

CLASS 4A BOYS

1. Irmo

2. AC Flora

3. South Pointe

4. Wilson

5. West Florence

6. Greenville

7. Travelers Rest

8. Catawba Ridge

9. North Augusta

10. Lancaster

CLASS 4A GIRLS

1. Westside

2. North Augusta

3. Catawba Ridge

4. Bluffton

5. South Florence

6. Westwood

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Aiken

9. South Pointe

10. AC Flora

CLASS 3A BOYS

1. Seneca

2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. Crestwood

4. Blue Ridge

5. Union County

6. Brookland Cayce

7. Dillon

8. Fox Creek

9. Powdersville

10. Oceanside

CLASS 3A GIRLS

1. Keenan

2. Camden

3. Lower Richland

4. Southside

5. Blue Ridge

6. Emerald

7. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

8. Mid-Carolina

9. Wren

10. Clinton

CLASS 2A BOYS

1. York Prep

2. Phillip Simmons

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Wade Hampton

5. Landrum

6. Christ Church

7. Woodland

8. Andrew Jackson

9. Abbeville

10. Kingstree

CLASS 2A GIRLS

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Silver Bluff

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Phillip Simmons

7. Saluda

8. Chesterfield

9. Latta

10. Landrum

CLASS 1A BOYS

1. Calhoun County

2. Carvers Bay

3. Baptist Hill

4. Scott’s Branch

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Hannah-Pamplico

7. Great Falls

8. Southside Christian

9. Bamberg

10. CA Johnson

CLASS 1A GIRLS

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. Denmark-Olar

4. Lake View

5. High Point Academy

6. Calhoun Falls Charter

7. Cross

8. Whale Branch

9. Estill

10. McBee

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.