Conway woman pleads guilty to heroin charge, sentenced to 10 years in prison

The 15th Circut Solicitor’s Office said 28-year-old Tara Anders pleaded guilty to second-offense passion with intent to distribute heroin. A judge then sentenced her to 10 years in prison.

Online records show Anders was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center last April and has been held there since.

She was also arrested in January 2021 when police found drugs and firearms during a traffic stop in Horry County. She was later released on bond.

