Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina’s Eric Brown named Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year

Coastal Carolina junior infielder Eric Brown was named the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player...
Coastal Carolina junior infielder Eric Brown was named the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year on Thursday.(CCU Athletics)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina junior shortstop Eric Brown was named the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Player of the Year, as chosen by the league’s head coaches, it was announced on Thursday.

Brown was also named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team, earning the Chanticleers lone selection.

Named the 2022 Preseason Sun Belt Player of the Year by both Perfect Game and D1Baseball, and ranked as the No. 1 prospect for the MLB Draft Class of 2022 by both outlets, Brown is the top returner for head coach Gary Gilmore and the Chanticleers in 2022.

A 2021 All-Sun Belt second-team selection, Brown was named the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Player of the Week over the final week of the regular season last year. He led the team and was tied for the conference lead in walks with 33 and in fielding assists with 140, as he started and played in all but one game for the Chanticleers last season.

The Louisiana native was second on the team in hitting at .294 on the year with a team-high nine home runs, 12 doubles, and 38 RBIs. He posted a team-high .513 slugging percentage and .413 on-base percentage, and was second on the team with 11 stolen bases. His 42 runs scored were second on the team and seventh in the Sun Belt for the year, while he also recorded 14 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games on the season.

The Chanticleers will open up the 2022 season with the annual Baseball at the Beach event on Feb. 18-21 at Springs Brooks Stadium.

2022 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Preseason Awards
Preseason Player of the Year

Eric Brown, Coastal Carolina (Jr., SS – Bossier City, La.)

Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Miles Smith, South Alabama (Sr., SP – Laurel, Miss.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt

Miles Smith, South Alabama (Sr., SP – Laurel, Miss.)

Hayden Arnold, Little Rock (Sr., SP – Rison, Ark.)

Tyler Tuthill, Appalachian State (Jr., SP – Clayton, N.C.)

Brandon Talley, Louisiana (Sr., RP – Princeton, Texas)

Caleb Bartolero, Troy (Jr., C – Woodstock, Ga.)

Jason Swan, Georgia Southern (Sr., 1B – Jacksonville, Fla.)

Luke Drumheller, Appalachian State (Jr., 2B – Charlotte, N.C.)

Eric Brown, Coastal Carolina (Jr., SS – Bossier City, La.)

Ben Klutts, Arkansas State (Sr., 3B – Poteau, Okla.)

Christian Avant, Georgia Southern (Sr., OF – Tifton, Ga.)

Josh Smith, Georgia State (Jr., OF – College Park, Ga.)

Rigsby Mosley, Troy (Sr., OF – Maitland, Fla.)

Cameron Jones, Georgia State (So., UT – Kathleen, Ga.)

Noah Ledford, Georgia Southern (Jr., DH – Buford, Ga.)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday...
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Surfside Beach
Forestbrook resident says ‘aggressive panhandling’ becoming a nuisance on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
‘You are failing us’: Resident calls on leaders to fix ‘aggressive panhandling’ issue along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

Source: AP Images
Joe Cunningham proposes legalizing sports betting in SC
.
Black History Spotlight: Darius Leonard
Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina baseball picked to finish third in Sun Belt Conference preseason poll
Oscar Tshiebwe posted his sixth straight double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds
Tshiebwe, No. 5 Kentucky top South Carolina 86-76 for 20th W