Bond court hearing set for officer charged in connection to deadly shooting

The State Law Enforcement Division says Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary...
The State Law Enforcement Division says Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter and is being held at the Georgetown Detention Center.(SLED)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - An officer charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Georgetown County is set to be in court today.

The State Law Enforcement Division says Cassandra Dollard is charged with voluntary manslaughter and is being held at the Georgetown Detention Center.

Officials say Dollard was the Hemingway police officer involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

They say Robert Langley was shot after a chase that began in Hemingway and ended in a crash in Georgetown County.

Langley was taken to the hospital where he died.

Training history of Dollard shows she has been previously fired from two law enforcement agencies.

