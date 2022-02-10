Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Absolute honor’: Myrtle Beach’s CCMF receives nomination for major country music award

Carolina Country Music Fest
Carolina Country Music Fest(Source: S.C. Governor Henry McMaster via Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the biggest annual events along the Grand Strand, just received a big recognition.

Carolina County Music Fest has been nominated for ‘Festival of the Year’ by the American Country Music Awards.

“This is an absolute honor to be considered for this award. Thanks to loyalty and outpouring of love for this event from the CCMF fans, the American Country Music Awards took notice,” said Bob Durkin, President of Carolina Country Music Fest. “The entire CCMF team has invested so much hard work into this fest and we are so excited – it just feels amazing to be recognized. We are proud to represent the Carolinas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with this nomination.”

MORE INFORMATION | Carolina Country Music Fest line-up and tickets

The four-day music not only brings some of country music’s biggest names to Myrtle Beach every summer, but it also brings hundreds of thousands of country music fans to the Grand Strand.

This year the headliners for the festival, which runs from June 9 – June 12, are Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice.

The American Country Music Awards will be held on March 7.

Country Thunder in Florence, Arizona, Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, Tortuga Music Festival, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Windy City Smokeout Festival in Chicago, Illinois are the other festivals nominated this year.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and...
SLED names Hemingway Police officer arrested in weekend shooting
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday...
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Surfside Beach
Forestbrook resident says ‘aggressive panhandling’ becoming a nuisance on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
‘You are failing us’: Resident calls on leaders to fix ‘aggressive panhandling’ issue along Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Say whatever you want for heaven’: Man gets 48 years for 2019 North Myrtle Beach killing
.
VIDEO: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged, police say
James "Nate" Thompson.
Black History Spotlight: James “Nate” Thompson
Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard was charged with voluntary manslaughter, according...
Police officer charged in deadly weekend shooting bonds out