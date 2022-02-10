‘Absolute honor’: Myrtle Beach’s CCMF receives nomination for major country music award

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One of the biggest annual events along the Grand Strand, just received a big recognition.

Carolina County Music Fest has been nominated for ‘Festival of the Year’ by the American Country Music Awards.

“This is an absolute honor to be considered for this award. Thanks to loyalty and outpouring of love for this event from the CCMF fans, the American Country Music Awards took notice,” said Bob Durkin, President of Carolina Country Music Fest. “The entire CCMF team has invested so much hard work into this fest and we are so excited – it just feels amazing to be recognized. We are proud to represent the Carolinas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with this nomination.”

The four-day music not only brings some of country music’s biggest names to Myrtle Beach every summer, but it also brings hundreds of thousands of country music fans to the Grand Strand.

This year the headliners for the festival, which runs from June 9 – June 12, are Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Chase Rice.

The American Country Music Awards will be held on March 7.

Country Thunder in Florence, Arizona, Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, Tortuga Music Festival, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Windy City Smokeout Festival in Chicago, Illinois are the other festivals nominated this year.

