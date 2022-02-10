8th Annual Shark Club Fins & Flip Flops Fundraiser

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -The St. James High School Shark Club is hosting the 8th annual Fins & Flip Flops Fundraiser on Saturday, March 12th.

The fundraiser will be at Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet and starts at 6 pm. The event is for 21 year olds and up.

Tickets are 100 dollars and includes: Admission for 2, Food, Cash Bar, and a Chance to win 5,000 dollars.

For more information about the event email finsandflipflops@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.