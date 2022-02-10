Submit a Tip
2 hurt after vehicle overturns in Aynor crash, crews say

Two people were hurt after a crash in Aynor on Thursday.
Two people were hurt after a crash in Aynor on Thursday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in Aynor on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Edwards Road and Pasture Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The vehicle overturned in the accident, according to crews.

The two people hurt were being taken to the hospital. No other details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

