1 hurt in Conway area motorcycle crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a motorcycle crash in the Conway area on Thursday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 501 and Landmark Road shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

