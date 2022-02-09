Voters, NC board: Cawthorn candidate challenge should remain

Submit a Tip
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday, Jan.10, 2022 they want Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - North Carolina election officials and some voters who challenged Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s candidate qualifications say the formal effort to evaluate his eligibility should be allowed to continue.

They filed motions in federal court on Monday opposing the first-term Republican’s efforts to cancel the challenge process.

The voters say Cawthorn fails to comply with the portion of a post-Civil War amendment to the Constitution pertaining to insurrections because of his involvement in the January 2021 rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot.

Cawthorn says he’s never engaged in an insurrection.

The latest court filings say the challenge process is constitutional and doesn’t harm Cawthorn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

