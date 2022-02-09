Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tesla recall: Heat pump won’t defrost windshield fast enough

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019, in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough.

The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Wednesday that a software error can cause a valve in the vehicles’ heat pumps to open unintentionally, trapping refrigerant inside the evaporator. That can reduce defrosting performance, cutting visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla says in documents that it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

The documents say Tesla will send out an online software update to fix the problem.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Caldrain
Missing Horry County man found dead in vehicle in Carolina Forest, no foul play suspected
Heavy equipment demolishes the last few remaining structures at the Freestyle Music Park site...
Myrtle Beach man reminisces on former amusement park as demolition nears completion
Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash late Monday night in Georgetown County.
One dead, two injured after wrong-way crash in Georgetown County
City of Myrtle Beach
City Council takes steps to close ‘donut holes’ in Myrtle Beach
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a minor fire at Trinity Church on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters respond to minor fire at Myrtle Beach church; no reports of injuries

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach planning commission talks industrial park on Water Tower Rd.
.
Black History Spotlight: Darius Leonard
.
HCS updates quarantine guidelines, asks DHEC for COVID-19 testing kits
North Myrtle Beach residents and property owners will no longer have to display decals in order...
North Myrtle Beach’s new technology says goodbye to parking decals