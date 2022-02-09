Reward offered for information on Dillon County homicide

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A $1,000 reward has been offered for any information in connection to a homicide in the Pee Dee.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says the incident in question happened on Oct. 31, 2021, in the area of Oakland Road and Pine Needle Court in the Hamer community.

Deputies said the victim, later identified as 28-year-old James McLean, was found in his vehicle dead and with a gunshot wound.

The reward is being offered for any information that could lead to an arrest and conviction of those responsible, deputies said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432.

