Republican ousted by Mace making another run at SC seat

(AP) - The South Carolina Republican who ousted Rep. Mark Sanford in a 2018 GOP primary only to lose in the general election is mounting another effort to win the seat. Katie Arrington said Tuesday she is hopeful she’ll again secure backing from Donald Trump.

In a launch video, Arrington called Rep. Nancy Mace “a sellout” who “is more interested in being a mainstream media celebrity than fighting for the people she is supposed to represent.”

Mace won the seat in 2020 with Trump’s endorsement but then criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

The former president has solicited candidates to run against Mace.

