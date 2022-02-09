Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Republican ousted by Mace making another run at SC seat

Katie Arrington announced she'll run against Republican incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace again.
Katie Arrington announced she'll run against Republican incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace again.(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The South Carolina Republican who ousted Rep. Mark Sanford in a 2018 GOP primary only to lose in the general election is mounting another effort to win the seat. Katie Arrington said Tuesday she is hopeful she’ll again secure backing from Donald Trump.

In a launch video, Arrington called Rep. Nancy Mace “a sellout” who “is more interested in being a mainstream media celebrity than fighting for the people she is supposed to represent.”

Mace won the seat in 2020 with Trump’s endorsement but then criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

The former president has solicited candidates to run against Mace.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenna Lineback
Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital
Kyle Baxley
Conway police locate missing 17-year-old’s SUV but teen still not found
Parker Caldrain
Missing Horry County man found dead in vehicle in Carolina Forest, no foul play suspected
Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
The two-acre community will sit along 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
Work begins on tiny home neighborhood for veterans in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight: Darius Leonard
.
HCS updates quarantine guidelines, asks DHEC for COVID-19 testing kits
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol...
Voters, NC board: Cawthorn candidate challenge should remain
A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St....
Gun-waving St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers