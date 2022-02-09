Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former American Idol contestant has been arrested after troopers say he crashed a pickup into a building in South Carolina killing one person.

It happened in Spartanburg County at 12:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup on West Murph Road when it went onto a private drive and struck a building.

Ridgeway reported that a person inside the building suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

Kennedy was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 54-year-old Larry Duane Parris, according to Fox Carolina News.

Highway Patrol officials say the crash remains under investigation.

Kennedy appeared on season 19 of American Idol.

According to CBS News, Kennedy was one of the last five singers remaining in the competition, but left the show in May after video surfaced showing him sitting next to someone who was wearing a head covering resembling a Ku Klux Klan hood.

