Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in N.C. shooting, juvenile charged

A 17-year-old has been charged after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Lumberton, police said.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old has been charged after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Lumberton, police said.

According to a press release from Lumberton police, officers were called around 2:40 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the 100 block of Pate Street.

Authorities found a 24-year-old man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound upon arrival. Police said the victim was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witness statements and other evidence helped investigators identify the juvenile suspect. According to the release, the juvenile turned himself into police around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The juvenile – whose name was not released – is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said the 17-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention center pending his first court appearance.

