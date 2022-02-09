Submit a Tip
Police investigating reported armed robbery in Surfside Beach

Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday evening.
Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday evening.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday evening.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 8:00 p.m. at the Dollar General at 1513 S Highway 17 S.

Police are seeking to identify the person pictured above. If anyone has information to help identify this person, please call the Surfside Beach Police at 843-913-6368.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

