Police investigating reported armed robbery in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery that happened in Surfside Beach Tuesday evening.

The Surfside Beach Police Department said the incident happened at around 8:00 p.m. at the Dollar General at 1513 S Highway 17 S.

Police are seeking to identify the person pictured above. If anyone has information to help identify this person, please call the Surfside Beach Police at 843-913-6368.

