Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

North Myrtle Beach’s new technology says goodbye to parking decals

North Myrtle Beach residents and property owners will no longer have to display decals in order...
North Myrtle Beach residents and property owners will no longer have to display decals in order to park free in city-owned paid parking lots beginning March 1.
By TOM O'DARE
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

North Myrtle Beach residents and property owners will no longer have to display decals in order to park free in city-owned paid parking lots beginning March 1.

Instead, the city will use license tag readers to know who is supposed to be parking there. The tags must be in the usual spot on a vehicle and not be obstructed from view.

Golf carts will still have to sport parking decals either on the windshield or the front of the cart.

North Myrtle Beach residents or non-resident property owners who have paid city property taxes on their vehicles are eligible for two parking exemptions. These may be used for two vehicles, a vehicle and golf cart or two golf carts. One additional exemption can be purchased for $200 for the season that runs from March 1 through Oct. 31.

Non-resident property owners who have not paid city taxes on their vehicle are eligible for one free exemption for a vehicle or a golf cart decal. They, too, can purchase an additional season exemption for $200.

Resident property owners with a personal vehicle registered to an employer or business can get two exemptions by paying $50 per exemption for the season.

Horry County residents may purchase one vehicle parking exemption for $200 per season. They are not eligible for a golf cart pass. This is restricted to one exemption per household. The city has capped the total number of county exemptions at 200 per season and they are available on a first come, first served basis.

Copyright 2022 Waccamaw Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Caldrain
Missing Horry County man found dead in vehicle in Carolina Forest, no foul play suspected
Heavy equipment demolishes the last few remaining structures at the Freestyle Music Park site...
Myrtle Beach man reminisces on former amusement park as demolition nears completion
Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash late Monday night in Georgetown County.
One dead, two injured after wrong-way crash in Georgetown County
City of Myrtle Beach
City Council takes steps to close ‘donut holes’ in Myrtle Beach
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a minor fire at Trinity Church on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters respond to minor fire at Myrtle Beach church; no reports of injuries

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach planning commission talks industrial park on Water Tower Rd.
.
Black History Spotlight: Darius Leonard
.
HCS updates quarantine guidelines, asks DHEC for COVID-19 testing kits
Sunny skies and milder.
FIRST ALERT: Frosty morning ahead of milder afternoon