North Myrtle Beach planning commission talks industrial park on Water Tower Rd.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Water Tower Road could see its fair share of semi-trucks in the near future.

Plans to bring an industrial park to the area made way to the North Myrtle Beach Planning commission Tuesday; however, the commission decided to delay the vote.

The planning department wants another few weeks to review the plans on what would be the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park.

The public did get a brief look at what could fill 10 football fields worth of the southernmost point of the City of North Myrtle Beach.

“It’s an opportunity to bring in some different types of businesses, distribution centers and so forth,” said Marilyn Hatley, the mayor of North Myrtle Beach.

Hatley and the city council agreed to annex some property at the southernmost stretches of the city. She felt it would be a great space for something light industrial.

It may get just that - and quite a bit of it!

A firm is now seeking approval to bring in three warehouse buildings, each one about three football fields in size, to the bend in Water Tower Road right off Highway 31.

The property would have about 25 different permitted uses, from libraries and museums to commercial recreation, to distribution.

Hatley knows one thing they’ll certainly be used for: Job creation.

“It’s always good when you can diversify your economy for your community,” said Hatley.

Developers noted in the application they want to take advantage of the easy access to highways 22 and 31, while staying away from residential areas.

Developers also say in the application the space will accommodate small, medium and large businesses.

No businesses have been announced just yet, but Hatley is looking forward to seeing some new life come to the farthest reaches of the city.

“I am hoping that we can move forward and get these buildings built, get them open, and offer jobs to the people of our community,” Hatley said.

After the planning commission delayed the vote, the project may slow down just a bit here.

Their next opportunity to take a look at it and ask developers questions will be in two weeks.

