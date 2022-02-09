LIST: Horry County Police Department missing person cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - There are nearly 20 missing person cases in Horry County that remain open with some dating back to the 1980s.

If anyone has any information on these cases that could help investigators, you’re asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS.

Here is a look at the missing person cases that the Horry County Police Department has on file:

Ernest Vereen:

On October 10th, 1984 Ernest L Vereen, A resident of the Garden City Community Of Horry County was reportedly Kidnapped and believed to have been Murdered. Through the efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Horry County Police Department, one Alvin Owens was charged and convicted of Mr. Vereen’s Kidnapping & Murder. Although a thorough investigation was conducted, Mr. Vereen’s Body was never located.

Ernest Vereen (Source: HCPD)

John D. Nealey:

On July 11th, 1984 John D Nealey, a 30-year-old male resident of the Live Oak Community In Loris, SC was reported missing by his family. In 1984, Horry County Police Department investigated the complaint and believed “foul play” was involved in Mr. Nealey’s disappearance. A search of several areas in the community was conducted, but Mr. Nealey was never found. A person of interest was developed in the case however it remains unsolved.

John D. Nealy (Source: HCPD)

William Andrew Carpenter:

On September 8th, 1990 William “Andy” Carpenter was reported missing by his family from NC after losing contact with him. Andy was supposedly staying at a Motel in Conway, SC at the time and had traveled to Horry County with a sum of money to purchase a Hotel.

William Andrew Carpenter (Source: HCPD)

Shanta Marie Johnson:

Three-year-old Shanta Johnson was reported missing on July 19th, 1992 by her Foster parents, who informed police she walked off from in them in a store at the Briarcliffe Mall, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Both the Horry County Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations investigated Shanta Johnson’s disappearance, and to this day have been unable to locate her. The photo on the left is of Shanta at the age of three and the one on the right is an Age Progression Photo, showing what Shanta may look like at the age of 18. The Age Progression Photo was completed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Shanta Marie Johnson (Source: HCPD)

Andrea Lynn Hayslette:

On April 28th, 1993, 29-year-old Andrea Hayslette was reported as missing to the Horry County Police Department, after her parents could not make contact with her upon returning from vacation with Ms. Hayslette’s 5-year-old Son. Ms. Hayslette was married to Larry Hayslette, had 2 children, and was a student at Coastal Carolina University at the time of her disappearance. Her disappearance was described as suspicious and later Larry Hayslette was suspected of causing her disappearance. In 1996 Larry Hayslette was charged in connection with the case, however, the charges were later dropped due to a lack of evidence for prosecution.

Andrea Lynn Hayslette (Source: HCPD)

Deborah Robertson:

On January 14th, 1995, 39-year-old Deborah Robertson was witnessed jumping out of a taxi cab traveling west on Hwy 501 towards Conway, SC, In an area between today’s Carolina Forest Blvd & Myrtle Ridge Road. She was witnessed rolling onto the side of the road, and then running north into the woods after getting up. Police and fire rescue personnel searched the area but never located Ms. Robertson.

Deborah Robertson (Source: HCPD)

Woodrow “Woody” Taylor:

On December 15th, 1997 Woodrow Taylor was reported missing by his family who informed police Woodrow was last seen on December 13th, 1997. The family described Woodrow’s disappearance as suspicious and investigators believe foul play was involved.

Woodrow “Woody” Taylor (Source: HCPD)

James Edward Abell:

On November 13th, 1999, 39-year-old James Abell left his residence in Conway, SC to collect debts and was reported missing a few days later. Mr. Abell sold cars for a living and allegedly traveled to Myrtle Beach City to collect money owed to him. The family informed Police that Mr. Abell’s vehicle, a Red 1991 2 door Chevy Corvette, as well as some of his clothing, were missing. They also informed police that his disappearance was suspicious as he did not inform anyone he was leaving or where he was going, which was unlike him. Several tips received in 1999 and 2000 suggested Mr. Abell was deceased, and that foul play was involved in his disappearance.

James Edward Abell (Source: HCPD)

Lisa Myers Neugent:

On September 17th, 1999, 22-year-old Lisa Neugent was reported as missing to the Horry County Police Department by her mother Brenda Myers. Ms. Meyers informed police Lisa was living with her boyfriend Frank Lloyd Isley Jr in Conway, SC, that she was leaving him, and returning home to Greensboro, NC. The investigation into this complaint determined Ms. Neugent was last seen on September 8th, 1999, and has not been seen since. Ms. Neugent’s disappearance is suspicious and a person of interest was developed in the case. Lisa Neugent has not been located as of October 2021.

Lisa Myers Neugent (Source: HCPD)

Jaby Darryl Cox:

On January 23rd, 2002, 38-year-old Jaby Cox was reported missing by his ex-wife after she received an email containing a suicide note and his last will and testament. Family & Friends were interviewed and Police have been unable to locate Mr. Cox at his residence or abroad. No signs of suicide or foul play were discovered at Mr. Cox’s home.

Jaby Cox (Source: HCPD)

Murray Kennedy:

On October 18th, 2004, 41-year-old Murray Kennedy was reported missing by his employer after he did not show up for work. The family of Mr. Kennedy was contacted who informed Police they have not heard from him either, and that they believed he had a girlfriend in Darlington, SC. Police searched for Mr. Kennedy at several addresses throughout SC, however, he has never been located.

Murray Kennedy (Source: HCPD)

Kareem Jamal Ward:

On June 19th, 2007 Horry County Police recovered a vehicle belonging to Kareem Jamal Ward, which was discovered submerged in the Little Pee Dee River, in the Gunters Island Section of Horry County. Family & Friends of Kareem stated they last spoke with Kareem on June 17th, 2007 and that his disappearance was suspicious. Kareem’s disappearance is believed to have been caused by criminal activity, and to this date, no signs of Kareem have been found.

Kareem Jamal Ward (Source: HCPD)

Susan kay DeLuca:

DeLuca was last seen on April 15 2010 as she was possibly traveling to the state of Maryland to visit her family. She was reported missing on April 29, 2010. She was last seen in the area of Sparky’s store on Hwy. 501 in Marion County. Horry County Police Department initiated an investigation after learning that DeLuca never made it to Maryland. DeLuca’s car was found at the bottom of the Little Pee Dee River in June 2010 but she has yet to be found.

Susan DeLuca (Source: HCPD)

Heather Rachelle Elvis:

Horry County Police Departments Major Crimes Detectives have been investigating the disappearance of Heather Elvis, who was reported missing on December 19th, 2013. Detectives determined Heather was last seen on December 18th, 2013, and through an investigation, two people were arrested and convicted of Kidnapping & Obstruction of Justice in connection with her disappearance. Police are still searching for Heather, as she has not been located.

Heather Elvis (Source: Myztic Photos)

Robert Lee Gore Jr.:

On July 19th, 2013, Robert Lee Gore was reported missing to the Horry County Police Department by his family, who last spoke with him on April 24th, 2013. Mr. Gore was reported to be homeless at the time and living in the unincorporated areas of Horry County, around the City Of Myrtle Beach.

Robert Lee Gore Jr. (Source: HCPD)

Zachary Matthew Malinowski:

On August 27th, 2013, Zachary Malinowski was reported missing by his family who reported they last saw him on August 25th, 2013. Horry County Police Department investigated Zachary’s disappearance and believed criminal activity was involved after finding the burnt remains of his vehicle abandoned in a field. In December 2014 two people were arrested for Murder in connection with Zachary’s disappearance, however, though believed to be deceased, Zachary has not been found.

Zachary Malinowski (Source: HCPD)

Margaret Holcomb:

On February 18th, 2018, Margaret Holcomb was reported missing by family members, who last saw her on February 4th, 2018. The family reported Margaret left home, telling her mother she would return later, and grew concerned after several days passed without contact. Margaret’s disappearance is considered suspicious however little evidence of foul play exists.

Margaret Holcomb (Source: HCPD)

Matthew Ferguson:

On March 3rd, 2019 Matthew Ferguson was reported missing to HCPD by his family who reported they last saw him on March 1st, 2019. Family members looking for Matthew on March 2 nd, 2019 report Matthew’s wallet, vehicle, keys & cellphone were all found at his residence in Conway, SC. The circumstances surrounding Matthew’s disappearance are considered suspicious and is believed to involve criminal activity.

Matthew Ferguson (Source: HCPD)

Cassandra Renee Robbins:

In late December 2019, Cassandra Robbins was reported missing to HCPD by friends of hers who had not seen her since Thanksgiving 2019. Cassandra was said to be Homeless, living in the unincorporated areas of Horry County, specifically around the City Of Myrtle Beach, SC. Investigators received several reports of her being assaulted around the time she was last seen, and her disappearance is being treated as suspicious.

Cassandra Renee Robbins (Source: HCPD)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.