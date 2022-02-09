Submit a Tip
Large sinkhole causing flooding, traffic backup in downtown Greenville

Crews are responding to a main water line break that caused a large sinkhole at the...
Crews are responding to a main water line break that caused a large sinkhole at the intersection of North Markley Street near Rhett Street in downtown Greenville.(Source: FOX Carolina)
By ANISA SNIPES
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a main water line break that caused a large sinkhole at the intersection of North Markley Street near Rhett Street in downtown Greenville.

The City of Greenville said police, firefighters and public works crews are on the scene of main break.

City officials said as of 8:30 a.m., Academy Street is closed in both directions, near the intersection of North Markley and Wardlaw Street is closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as debris from the railyard has washed into the streets.

Homewood Suites is across from the 42 inch water main line. We’re told guest on the first floor were evacuated early this morning.

At this time, officials do not know what caused the break.

Stay tuned for further updates.

