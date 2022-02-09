HGTC introduces a new Certified Crane Operating Program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the only program of it’s kind in the state of South Carolina. On Monday, classes officially started for HGTC’s new Certified Crane Operating Program.

Students can complete the new course in less than 4 weeks. We loved learning all about what this program entails, how to get involved, and what it can mean to start this new career path.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.