Georgetown County Council approves new redistricting map

The Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday night to adopt a new redistricting map.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Council voted Tuesday night to adopt a new redistricting map.

The adopted map was introduced during a workshop on Tuesday based on feedback received during the Feb. 2 meeting.

The adopted map was the fifth map presented.

Maps are redrawn every 10 years based on the most recent census data which shows the county’s population increased about 5 percent.

