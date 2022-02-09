Forever Doo Wop concert this Friday, February 11 is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Knights of Columbus Council 5086 is sponsoring a concert happening this Friday, February 11th.

Forever Doo Wop will be performing and the cost is 10 dollars. The concert will be at St. Andrews Catholic Church Community Life Center from 6pm-9pm.

If you would like to purchase tickets, they are available at the church office or you can call:

John Walters at 843-236-0162

Tony Zito 330-242-0098

