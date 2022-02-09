FIRST ALERT: Another round of Spring-like warmth arrives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a chilly few days, more Spring-like warmth returns this week.

THURSDAY

We’ll start Thursday on the chilly side with another round of 30s around sunrise. Some patchy areas of frost will be possible, mainly inland of the Waterway. Sunny skies prevail and really help to bump temperatures up through the afternoon. Most spots climb to around 63° Thursday afternoon.

Afternoon highs return to the 60s Thursday (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

More warmth returns this week as temperatures climb into the upper 60s Saturday afternoon! We’ll begin to see more clouds arrive late Saturday but rain chances will hold off until Sunday.

Turning colder with more clouds for Sunday (WMBF)

SUNDAY RAIN CHANCES

A weak storm system develops offshore Sunday and will help to bring the clouds in through the day. Models are trending drier with the best chance of showers limited to along the Grand Strand. Heavy, widespread rain is not expected but some morning showers are possible.

Temperatures turn cooler as the system clears with afternoon highs in the upper 50s Sunday, falling into the 40s as we move into Valentine’s Day.

Scattered showers are possible Sunday morning (WMBF)

