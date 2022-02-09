FBI: Online sleuths’ posts led to 2 arrests in Capitol riot

(AP) - Court filings say the FBI has arrested two men on charges stemming from last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol after reviewing information gathered and posted by a network of online sleuths.

One of the riot suspects - 21-year-old Matthew Jason Beddingfield of North Carolina - also is charged with attacking police officers with a flagpole during the riot in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Beddingfield and 31-year-old Eric Gerwatowski of New York were arrested in their respective home states Tuesday after their cases were unsealed.

The FBI has cited information compiled by online sleuths in many of the more than 730 riot-related cases filed in federal court so far.

