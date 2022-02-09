WATCH LIVE: Family of Hemingway man killed in officer-involved shooting to speak about investigation

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a 46-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County will speak with reporters Wednesday morning.

Robert Langley, of Hemingway, died in the incident, the Georgetown Count Coroner’s Office said.

Langley’s family and their attorney are set to speak with reporters Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Langley was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Georgetown County following a chase that began in Hemingway, according to State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Ryan Alphin.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded at approximately 1:35 a.m. to the area of Choppee Road and Schoolhouse Drive in the Pleasant Hill area. Deputies shut down the intersection to traffic after Langley was taken to the hospital and turned over that scene to SLED agents.

The Hemingway Police Department has not yet released a statement on the incident.

An autopsy for Langley is scheduled for Friday at MUSC.

