Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Family of Hemingway man killed in officer-involved shooting to speak about investigation

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a 46-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County will speak with reporters Wednesday morning.

Robert Langley, of Hemingway, died in the incident, the Georgetown Count Coroner’s Office said.

Langley’s family and their attorney are set to speak with reporters Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m.

DON’T SEE THE LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

Langley was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Georgetown County following a chase that began in Hemingway, according to State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Ryan Alphin.

An incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded at approximately 1:35 a.m. to the area of Choppee Road and Schoolhouse Drive in the Pleasant Hill area. Deputies shut down the intersection to traffic after Langley was taken to the hospital and turned over that scene to SLED agents.

The Hemingway Police Department has not yet released a statement on the incident.

An autopsy for Langley is scheduled for Friday at MUSC.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Caldrain
Missing Horry County man found dead in vehicle in Carolina Forest, no foul play suspected
City of Myrtle Beach
City Council takes steps to close ‘donut holes’ in Myrtle Beach
Heavy equipment demolishes the last few remaining structures at the Freestyle Music Park site...
Myrtle Beach man reminisces on former amusement park as demolition nears completion
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash late Monday night in Georgetown County.
One dead, two injured after wrong-way crash in Georgetown County

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach planning commission talks industrial park on Water Tower Rd.
.
Black History Spotlight: Darius Leonard
.
HCS updates quarantine guidelines, asks DHEC for COVID-19 testing kits
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’
Image courtesy of MGN.
EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit