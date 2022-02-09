Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

EXPLAINER: How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Millions of Americans who’ve never filed a tax return will need to do so this year to claim what’s coming to them under the enhanced child tax credit.

Previously, only people who earned enough money to owe income taxes could qualify for the full credit.

President Joe Biden expanded the program as part of the coronavirus relief package, increasing the size of payments and expanding who’s eligible.

Eligible families that didn’t receive advance child tax credit payments can still claim the full amount of the credit on their 2021 tax returns.

Payments are to up to $3,600 annually for each child age 5 or under, $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Caldrain
Missing Horry County man found dead in vehicle in Carolina Forest, no foul play suspected
City of Myrtle Beach
City Council takes steps to close ‘donut holes’ in Myrtle Beach
Heavy equipment demolishes the last few remaining structures at the Freestyle Music Park site...
Myrtle Beach man reminisces on former amusement park as demolition nears completion
Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was driving a 2011 Ford pickup...
Report: Former American Idol contestant crashes pickup into S.C. building killing one
Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash late Monday night in Georgetown County.
One dead, two injured after wrong-way crash in Georgetown County

Latest News

.
North Myrtle Beach planning commission talks industrial park on Water Tower Rd.
.
Black History Spotlight: Darius Leonard
.
HCS updates quarantine guidelines, asks DHEC for COVID-19 testing kits
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’
Gov. McMaster met with former President Trump to ‘catch up’