Dolly Parton wants Taco Bell to bring back the Mexican Pizza

(WMBF) - Dolly Parton recently divulged she’s a huge Taco Bell fan and loved the Mexican Pizza.

In an interview with Insider, the singer said Taco Bell should bring back the dish discontinued in November 2020.

Parton said she used to love Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, which featured ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two tortilla shells topped with cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce.

When asked if she thinks the chain should bring it back, Parton’s answer was immediate.

“I think they should!” she said.

Parton also shared her usual order includes a Taco Supreme, plus a side of rice and beans.

Taco Bell Mexican Pizza (tcw-wflx)

