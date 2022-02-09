Submit a Tip
Dolly Parton wants Taco Bell to bring back the Mexican Pizza

Dolly Parton (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Sarah Jenkins
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WMBF) - Dolly Parton recently divulged she’s a huge Taco Bell fan and loved the Mexican Pizza.

In an interview with Insider, the singer said Taco Bell should bring back the dish discontinued in November 2020.

Parton said she used to love Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, which featured ground beef and refried beans sandwiched between two tortilla shells topped with cheese, tomatoes, and pizza sauce.

When asked if she thinks the chain should bring it back, Parton’s answer was immediate.

“I think they should!” she said.

Parton also shared her usual order includes a Taco Supreme, plus a side of rice and beans.

Taco Bell says farewell to more menu items, including the beloved Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza(tcw-wflx)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

