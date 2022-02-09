Coroner identifies victim in fatal wrong-way crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the driver who died in a wrong-way crash Monday night on U.S. 521.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said 55-year-old Christopher Shelley of Conway was killed.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 521 near Towhee Road.

Shelley was driving a Nissan truck traveling northbound in the southbound lane when it struck a Honda Odyssey head-on, Tidwell said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the Honda Odyssey were hurt and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

