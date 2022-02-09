Submit a Tip
Conway Police: Missing 17-year-old found safe

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Police said the 17-year-old missing for over a week has been found safe.

The Conway Police Department started asking for the community’s help in finding Kyle Bailey on Tuesday, Feb. 1 after he was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 29 at his home in Conway.

On Monday, the police department revealed that the Chevy Trailblazer he drove had been located, but Baxley was still missing.

