Coastal Carolina baseball picked to finish third in Sun Belt Conference preseason poll

Coastal Carolina baseball
Coastal Carolina baseball(WMBF)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina baseball received three first-place votes and a total of 117 points to place in a tie for third overall with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

South Alabama, the defending 2021 Sun Belt Conference Champions, was picked to win the league in the preseason poll, as the Jaguars garnered seven first-place votes and a total of 139 points.

Behind USA was Georgia Southern in second with 118 points, followed by Coastal Carolina and Louisiana. Louisiana picked up two first-place votes and 117 total points.

In fifth was UTA with 78 points, while Troy (71), Texas State (71), Little Rock (63), ULM (59), and Appalachian State (38) rounded out the top 10.

Georgia State (34) was selected to finish 11th, just ahead of Arkansas State (28) in 12th.

The Chanticleers will open up the 2022 season with the annual Baseball at the Beach event on Feb. 18-21 at Springs Brooks Stadium.

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE BASEBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. South Alabama (7) – 139

2. Georgia Southern – 118

T3. Coastal Carolina (3) – 117

T3. Louisiana (2) – 117

5. UTA – 78

6. Troy – 74

7. Texas State – 71

8. Little Rock – 63

9. ULM – 59

10. App State – 38

11. Georgia State – 34

12. Arkansas State - 28

The Sun Belt Baseball Preseason All-Conference team and awards will be released at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 10.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

