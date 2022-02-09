Bus carrying Fort Bragg soldiers involved in crash on way to Hornets game in Charlotte

SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A bus carrying Fort Bragg soldiers was involved in a crash on the way to a Charlotte Hornets game Wednesday evening.

According to Fort Bragg Public Affairs, the soldiers were traveling via bus to Charlotte for a Hornets military appreciation basketball game.

The bus they were on was involved in a crash in the vicinity of Hwy 87 and Hwy 1140 in Sanford, N.C.

Officials say no paratroopers were injured.

After the scene was cleared by local authorities, the soldiers continued to their destination.

