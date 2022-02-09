American Red Cross looking for disaster team volunteers

Submit a Tip
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to join its Disaster Action Team.

As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, you’ll provide emotional support, financial assistance, and information to help families begin the process of recovery.

“They see a lot of great joy. Imagine you’re a person who is responding to a home fire and you are seeing a family in their greatest time of need, and you are giving the tools and resources that can help them in the first 48 hours,” said Michael Hesbach, executive director of the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

While the American Red Cross is looking for disaster team members, the organization is also searching for volunteers to specifically work in health services, shelters, and with recovery casework.

If you’re calm under pressure and think this sounds like an opportunity for you, you can sign up by clicking HERE.

