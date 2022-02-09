Submit a Tip
555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from space is on sale

Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.
Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) - Here is one way to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day that your Valentine has never seen before.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.

You have probably never seen one before, because they are incredibly rare.

Black diamonds contain osbornite, which is found in meteorites. It is believed that these gems come from outer space.

This diamond is called The Enigma.

Its shape was inspired by the Middle Eastern palm symbol of the Hamsa, which means five in Arabic. It is thought to protect the person who wears one.

Sticking with the five motif, The Enigma is also 555.55 carats.

Any diamond of that size would set you back a lot, but black diamonds have been known to sell for more than $13,000 per carat.

Sotheby’s thinks The Enigma will go for about $6.8 million.

There is good news for bitcoin billionaries: The auction house will accept cryptocurrency as payment.

