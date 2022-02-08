Police search for suspects in Florence tire shop burglary

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for the person(s) who may be connected to a burglary in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2021, at 627 N. Cashua Drive, Palmetto Luxury.

The suspect is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of wheels and tires from Palmetto Luxury.

Authorities said the suspects left the scene in a blue dodge caravan.

Theft from Palmetto Luxury (Florence PD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.