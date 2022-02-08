Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police search for suspects in Florence tire shop burglary

Police are searching for the person(s) who may be connected to a burglary in Florence.
Police are searching for the person(s) who may be connected to a burglary in Florence.(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for the person(s) who may be connected to a burglary in Florence.

The Florence Police Department said the incident happened on Dec. 28, 2021, at 627 N. Cashua Drive, Palmetto Luxury.

The suspect is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of wheels and tires from Palmetto Luxury.

Authorities said the suspects left the scene in a blue dodge caravan.

Theft from Palmetto Luxury
Theft from Palmetto Luxury(Florence PD)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Herman of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or therman@cityofflorence.com

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County
McKenna Lineback
Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Deputies arrest three in connection to arson case in Marlboro County
.
VIDEO: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Hartsville nightclub
McKenna Lineback
Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital
VIDEO: Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital
VIDEO: Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital