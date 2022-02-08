Submit a Tip
One dead, two injured after wrong-way crash in Georgetown County

Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash late Monday night in Georgetown County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash late Monday night in Georgetown County.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on U.S. 521 near Towhee Road.

A Nissan truck traveling northbound in the southbound lane struck a Honda Odyssey head-on, Tidwell said.

The driver of the Nissan truck was killed in the accident. The driver and passenger in the Honda Odyssey were hurt and taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The name of the person killed in the crash is expected to be released by the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

