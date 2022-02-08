Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Olympics Live: US skier O’Brien has compound fracture

Nina O'Brien of United States falls during the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter...
Nina O'Brien of United States falls during the women's giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. ski team says American skier Nina O’Brien has sustained a compound fracture of her left tibia and fibula after falling toward the end of the women’s giant slalom at the Beijing Games.

Monday’s race had to be delayed for about 15 minutes when O’Brien slid across the finish line at the end of her second run. She was screaming in pain after stumbling through the last gate as her skis crossed in front of her.

O’Brien was taken to hospital in Yanqing for “an initial stabilization procedure” and the team says she will return to the U.S. for further evaluation and care.

The 24-year-old O’Brien had been sixth fastest after the opening run.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested
A suspect displayed a firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach on Saturday,...
Police: Suspect displays firearm during shoplifting incident in Myrtle Beach
McKenna Lineback
Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital
SLED: Suspect dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Georgetown County

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Deputies arrest three in connection to arson case in Marlboro County
.
VIDEO: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Hartsville nightclub
Unlike other, more controversial school choice bills filed right now at the State House, S.544...
Open enrollment bill would allow students to attend any public school in SC
The Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, N.C., continues to burn, Wednesday,...
Fertilizer plant fire smoldering; residents returning home