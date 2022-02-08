Myrtle Beach man reminisces on former amusement park as demolition nears completion

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - From high-flying roller coasters, to an eyesore, to a barren wasteland. Time has brought many changes for the Hard Rock Park site.

As it gears up for its next chapter, as a possible massive distribution center for FedEx, it has one life-long Myrtle Beach resident reminiscing about his one-of-a-kind tie to the park.

Jarrett Hucks spends his days leading worship as the creative arts director at Beach Church, which is right next to the old Hard Rock Park site.

But his connection to the park runs a lot deeper than that.

“I was working at my first job out of high school at a sign shop and we had someone walk in off the street - never met him before,” said Hucks.

That Hard Rock Park executive gave Jarrett an assignment that would forever connect him to a music park that failed to leave its mark during a nationwide recession.

He wanted him to make commemorative trophies for everyone that had a hand in the park’s Led Zeppelin ride – construction teams, park executives and the famous bandmates themselves.

“We made a test that had my name on it, and as a huge music fan, it’s pretty cool to know that there’s one with Robert Plant’s name, one with Jimmy Page’s name, and one with my name. There’s only a few of them in the world. That’s pretty cool,” said Hucks.

Hucks was looking forward to testing out the ride after making the exclusive trophies but he didn’t get the chance.

“I never got to go,” said Hucks. “It was a really busy summer for us, and then it never opened again.”

The coaster was called "Led Zeppelin: The Ride" and "Time Machine" before the park closed in 2009. (Source: WMBF News)

Instead, he’s driven past it everyday on the way to work, wondering what will come next.

He doesn’t have to wait for that answer anymore, as FedEx submitted a construction permit application to build a 250,000 square foot facility. That’s about the size of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center or about five football fields.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught believes that facility will be able to do something the park never accomplished: provide sustainable jobs for the area.

“This [sic] kind of people they’ll be hiring don’t have to be highly skilled employees or anything,” said Vaught. “They can put them right to work. They’re going to be hiring like crazy. I forget how big the number is, but I was amazed at what the number was.”

Vaught believes the space is ideal for a shipping operation because of its proximity to major roadways like Highway 501, Highway 17 and Bishop Parkway, meaning the trucks should be able to avoid driving through residential areas.

FedEx is still waiting for the permit to be approved.

If it is approved, the application tentatively eyes Oct. 9 as the completion date for construction, which means Hucks should have plenty to see on his way to work over the next few months.

“Things are always going to change,” said Hucks. “They’re going to update. They’re going to put things in, just like any other tourist town. To see something new come in and continue to develop Myrtle Beach, I’m all for it.”

FedEx may have some company during the construction process.

Beach Ford has also submitted a stormwater permit to build an RV facility on another part of the property.

