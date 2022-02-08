Myrtle Beach Police to take part in program to expand digital investigations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department will soon have access to equipment that will make it easier for investigators to gather evidence in the digital world.

On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council passed a motion that allows the police department to enter into an agreement with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and share some new technology.

The shared equipment includes the Cellebrite Premium Extraction Software Program (PREM).

“This program will have the capability to assist in entry into the mobile phones where security measures have blocked entry into the phone for investigative purposes to retrieve data evidence,” according to city council documents.

City Manager Fox Simons said this technology will help the Myrtle Beach Police Department with solving crimes faster.

“What it is is a piece of software that will allow the police department to get into cellphones for cases. Androids, iPhones, the encryption they have have gotten more sophisticated,” Simons explained. “It is a whole lot faster using that software than what we are currently using. It will make us a lot more efficient to be able to bring crime to justice.”

According to documents, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will purchase PREM and maintain the lease on the software and the equipment.

As for the cost, the documents show that agencies taking part this agreement, including the Myrtle Beach Police Department, will agree to pay $15,000 or the designated annual amount to help maintain the extraction software.

