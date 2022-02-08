Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Missing Horry County man found dead, police say

Parker Caldrain
Parker Caldrain(Source: Horry County Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a missing Horry County man was found during the overnight hours, according to authorities.

Horry County police confirmed Tuesday morning the search for Parker Caldrain, 43, has ended.

It was not immediately known where Caldrain’s body was found or the circumstances of his death.

Caldrain was last heard from on Jan. 11 and reported missing on Jan. 23.

Police said it’s not clear where he was last seen.

“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts as they face this loss and grief,” HCPD said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenna Lineback
Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital
Kyle Baxley
Conway police locate missing 17-year-old’s SUV but teen still not found
Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
The two-acre community will sit along 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
Work begins on tiny home neighborhood for veterans in Myrtle Beach
Ciji Marissa Barnes
Shooting leaves 1 hurt in Myrtle Beach, woman arrested

Latest News

Horry County Schools announced new COVID-19 testing and quarantine protocols Tuesday morning.
HCS requests at home COVID-19 testing kits from DHEC, updates quarantine guidelines
Wilbert Junior Harris, 48, a registered sex offender, was charged in the incident.
Sheriff: Woman stops to help crash victim, he pulls her from car, steals car, takes off
Feb. 8, 2022, 6 a.m. newscast
Heavy equipment demolishes the last few remaining structures at the Freestyle Music Park site...
Myrtle Beach man reminisces on former amusement park as demolition nears completion