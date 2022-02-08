Missing Horry County man found dead, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a missing Horry County man was found during the overnight hours, according to authorities.

Horry County police confirmed Tuesday morning the search for Parker Caldrain, 43, has ended.

It was not immediately known where Caldrain’s body was found or the circumstances of his death.

Caldrain was last heard from on Jan. 11 and reported missing on Jan. 23.

Police said it’s not clear where he was last seen.

“Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts as they face this loss and grief,” HCPD said in a Facebook post.

