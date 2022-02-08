Submit a Tip
‘Josh believed in this world’: Union County native, skateboarder, social media influencer dies in Iceland plane crash

Icelandic police say poor weather has prevented divers from retrieving the bodies.
Josh Neuman was one of four people who died in a plane crash in Iceland.
Josh Neuman was one of four people who died in a plane crash in Iceland.(Source: Josh Neuman/YouTube/MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKUREYRI, Iceland (AP/WBTV) - American skateboarder and social media influencer Josh Neuman was one of four men killed when a sightseeing plane crashed into a lake in Iceland.

Neuman, who was 22 and a native of Union County, N.C., was on the flight to create commercial content for the Belgian fashion brand Suspicious Antwerp along with company sponsorship manager Tim Alings and Belgian social media influencer Nicola Bellavia.

Pilot Haraldur Diego was also killed when the plane came down in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland’s second-largest lake.

Icelandic police say poor weather has prevented divers from retrieving the bodies.

Neuman was best known for creating one of the most-watched skateboarding videos on YouTube, where his channel has almost 1.2 million subscribers.

In a statement posted to his Instagram page Monday night, Neuman’s family said he “represents the side of humanity we all strive to reach.”

“In his quest for adventure, thirst for creativity and passion for personal reflection, he truly impacted all those he touched,” the family’s statement read in part. “Josh believed in this world and knew that one person could make a difference. And he did.”

The statement was preceded on Instagram by a photo of Neuman standing atop a Jeep, arms outstretched, as he experienced the Northern Lights in Iceland for the first time, according to his family.

According to Neuman’s Facebook page, he went to Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw and studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

His professional website states he was based in Los Angeles after leaving Chapel Hill to go into content creation full-time.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

