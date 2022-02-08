Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gun-waving St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers

A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St....
A husband and wife hold a pistol and a rifle as protesters walk past their house enroute to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home during a protest march in St. Louis on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The man and woman greeted about 300 protesters, shouting as they broke down a gate in the neighborhood to march past their home. No shots were fired and the protesters moved on. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI(KMOV)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday placed a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys.

The court suspended Mark and Patricia McCloskeys’ law licenses but delayed the suspension and put the two on probation for a year. The order means the couple can still practice, but the suspension will take effect if they violate their probation by breaking any more laws.

After pleading guilty to two charges Thursday afternoon, Mark and Patricia McCloskey told reporters it was a victory and they would do it all again.

In a previous court filing seeking the suspension, Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel cited the McCloskey’s guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter with protesters. Pratzel’s office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers.

The McCloskeys have said they felt threatened by the protesters who walked onto their private street during global protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Mark McCloskey emerged from his home with an AR-15-style rifle, and Patricia McCloskey waved a semi-automatic pistol.

Mark McCloskey, who is among several Republican candidates for U.S. Senate, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and was ordered to pay a $750 fine. Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson pardoned them last year. Pratzel’s motion said that while a pardon erases a person’s conviction, “the person’s guilt remains.”

The judges agreed, writing that the couple “committed a misdemeanor offense involving moral turpitude” and should be disciplined.

Mark McCloskey didn’t immediately comment on the ruling to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKenna Lineback
Veterinary assistant accused of stealing drugs from Horry County animal hospital
Kyle Baxley
Conway police locate missing 17-year-old’s SUV but teen still not found
Parker Caldrain
Missing Horry County man found dead in vehicle in Carolina Forest, no foul play suspected
Horry County police are conducting investigation in Longs. Details are limited.
Coroner: Horry County woman killed after assault in her home
The two-acre community will sit along 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach.
Work begins on tiny home neighborhood for veterans in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Black History Spotlight: Darius Leonard
.
HCS updates quarantine guidelines, asks DHEC for COVID-19 testing kits
Katie Arrington announced she'll run against Republican incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace again.
Republican ousted by Mace making another run at SC seat
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol...
Voters, NC board: Cawthorn candidate challenge should remain
A worker carries a large parcel at the United States Postal Service sorting and processing...
House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service